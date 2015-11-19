EN
    14:47, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player into OEC Taipei WTA Challenger quarterfinals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova has sneaked into the quarterfinals of the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger in Chinese Taipei today, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA official website.

    In the second-round match the 28-year-old Shvedova routed Amandine Hesse of France in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-2. In the quarterfinals Shvedova will play against the winner of Kirsten Flipkens and Kai-Lin Zhang match. The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $115,000. Recall that Yaroslava Shvedova won the EA Hua Hin title on November 9, 2015.

