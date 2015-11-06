EN
    09:30, 06 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player into Tunisia F30 Futures quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitriy Popko reached the quarterfinal of the ITF Tunisia F30 Futures in Tunisia with the prize fund of $10,000, Sports.kz reports.

    In the second-round match top-seed Popko eliminated Spaniard Jaime Fermosell in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

    In the quarterfinals Popko will face off with Ronan Joncour of France who sent packing Ukrainian Denys Mylokostov after defeating him 6-1, 6-0. In the opening match the Kazakhstani crashed Russian Bogdan Bobrov 6-0, 6-0.

