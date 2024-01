ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Chengdu Open 2018 in China, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the opening round Kukushkin stunned 8th-seeded American Tennys Sandgren in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.



Next, the Kazakhstani will face another American tennis player Taylor Fritz.