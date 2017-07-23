Kazakh tennis player Kukushkin eases into President's Cup final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Mikhail Kukushkin has strolled into the final of the 2017 President's Cup in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the semifinal, Kukushkin seeded 2nd at the tournament stunned 3rd-seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.



As a reminder, in the quarterfinal Kukushkin toppled another Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko in a two-set match 6-2, 7-5.



In the final Kukushkin will face 5th-seed Egor Gerasimov from Belarus.



It should be noted that Gerasimov defeated Kukushkin in the quarterfinal of the 2014 President's Cup in three sets.