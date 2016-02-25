EN
    Kazakh tennis player Kukushkin loses to Kyrgios in Dubai

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost in the second round of the Dubai Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP's official website.

    Aussie Nick Kyrgios eliminated the 28-year-old Kukushkin in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. The 20-year-old did a quick job on the Kazakhstani requiring 1h 3min to wrap up the match.
    Recall that the Aussie defeated Kukushkin in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 in Nice last year.
    Kyrgios, ranked 33 in the world, will face Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarterfinals.

