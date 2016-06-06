Kazakh tennis player Kukushkin qualifies for Rio Olympics automatically

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin earned the Olympic birth, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Kukushkin moved 22 spots up to №61 over the past week and obtained the Rio Olympic licenses automatically.

Other Kazakhstanis may seek Rio 2016 Olympic wildcard or get a chance to play in Rio de Janeiro if some of their opponents in the top 50 drop out and the licenses are redistributed ahead of the Olympics.

Another Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov rose 9 spots up to №165 in the updated ATP rankings this week.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev also improved his standing jumping 11 lines up to № 197.

Serb Novak Djokovic remains the top player in the world after winning his coveted 2016 Roland Garros title on Sunday (June 5). Andy Murray and Roger Federer round out the top 3 of the rankings.