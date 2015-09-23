Kazakh tennis player loses in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov from Kazakhstan has crashed out of Moselle Open in Metz, France, Kazinform has learnt from ATP's official website.

World №46 Vasek Pospisil beat the Kazakhstan native in two straight sets 6-1, 7-5. The 25-year-old Canadian fired 3 aces to advance in Metz. It is worth mentioning that Pospilis is ranked 68 spots higher by ATP than Nedovyesov. Pospisil awaits the winner of Slovak Martin Klizan and French Paul-Henri Mathieu. The prize money of the tournament total nearly €440,000.