    15:39, 17 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player loses in Poland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Pekao Szczecin Open 2015 in Poland tonight, Sports.kz reports.

    Spaniard Nicolas Almagro eliminated Golubev in the opening match. World №84 Almagro needed 1 hour 10 minutes and five aces to edge out the Kazakhstani in two straight sets 7-6, 6-1.

    By winning in Szczecin, Almagro took their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0.

    Almagro will next face Italian Filippo Volandri who beat wild card Marcin Gawron.

    Sport News
