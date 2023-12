ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has been eliminated in the second round of the ATP Challenger in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 4th seeded Nedovyesov was edged out by Slovak Andrej Martin in two straight sets 6-7, 3-6.

World №95 Nedovyesov is ranked 83 spots higher than Martin.