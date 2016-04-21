Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov advances in Nanjing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the China International Nanjing Challenger with the prize fund of $50,000 this morning.

In the second-round match Nedovyesov outplayed Chinese Ze Zhang in two sets 7-6, 6-2. He needed 1h 48min to beat Zhang.

The Kazakhstan served one ace and made four double faults, whereas Zhang hit two aces and made three double faults.

It is worth noting that the tennis players have never met on court before.

In the quarterfinals Nedovyesov is set to play against the winner of Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo vs. Arthur de Greef second-round match.

Source: ATP