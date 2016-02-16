EN
    22:01, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov advances in Poland

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has advanced to the second round of the 2016 Wroclaw Open in Poland with the prize fund of €85,000, Kazinform has learnt from the ATP's official website.

    In the opening match Nedovyesov eliminated wildcard Pawel Cias 6-1, 6-3. This was the first the opponents met.
    In the second round the Kazakhstani will face the winner of Evgeny Donskoy vs. Kamil Majchrzak opener.
    The tournament will run from 15-21 February, 2016 in Wroclaw.

