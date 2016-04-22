EN
    14:17, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov into Nanjing Challenger semis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the semifinals of the China International Nanjing Challenger with the prize fund of $50,000 on Friday.

    In the quarterfinal match Nedovyesov toppled Spaniard Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 taking their head2head rivalry to 2:0.

    It is worth to note that Nedovyesov stunned 7th-seeded Chinese tennis player Ze Zhang in the second round.

    In the semifinals he will face either the 8th-seeded Grega Zemlja from Slovakia or American Daniel Nguyen.

    Source: Sports.kz

