Kazakh tennis player Nedovyesov unstoppable in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger - Open Harmonie Mutuelle in St. Brieuc, France with the prize fund of €42,500.

Nedovyesov easily defeated third-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

In the quarterfinal match he will play against the winner of Italian Federico Gaio vs. French Remi Boutillier.

Recall that in the first-round match the Kazakhstani stunned Grega Zemla from Slovenia 7-6, 6-1.

Source: ATP