Kazakh tennis player one step closer to ATP Top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has become one step closer to ATP Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Based on the updated ATP rankings, Bublik moved one spot up to №116.



Another Kazakhstani athlete Mikhail Kukushkin is ranked 74th.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal continues to dominate the ATP rankings. He is followed by Swiss Roger Federer (2nd) and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (3rd).



As for Kazakhstani female tennis players, both Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas retained their lines of the updated WTA rankings. Putintseva and Diyas are ranked 50th and 66th, respectively.



Romania Simona Halep tops the WTA rankings. Coming in second is Spanish Garbine Muguruza. Danish Caroline Wozniacki rounds out the top 3.