Kazakh tennis player out of Citi Open in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has crashed out of the Citi Open Tournament in Washington today, Kazinform has learnt from www.protennislive.kz.

In the second-round match world №70 Putintseva was stunned by American Christina McHale. McHale needed 2 hours 24 minutes to beat the Kazakhstani in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

Up next for McHale is Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia who sent home Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova.