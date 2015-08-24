Kazakh tennis player out of Connecticut Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas was eliminated in the opening match of the 2015 Connecticut Open in New Haven, U.S., Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania spent 2 hours 44 minutes to defeat Diyas in three sets 7-5, 5-7, 6-2. Thus, the 25-year-old Begu who is ranked 28 in the world, five spots higher than Diyas, took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-1. Recall that another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Yulia Putintseva is expected to face French Alize Cornet in the first-round match today.