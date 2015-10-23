EN
    10:44, 23 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player out of Kremlin Cup

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan was eliminated from the Kremlin Cup 2015 in Moscow on Thursday, ATP's official website reports.

    Russian Andrey Kuznetsov defeated the 8th seed Kukushkin in two straight sets 6-1, 7-5 in the second-round match. Thus, Kuznetsov set up the quarterfinal clash with the defending champion Marin Cilic. As for Cilic, he routed Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in three sets 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, taking their head-to-head statistics to 6-1. The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $690,000.

