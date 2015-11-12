Kazakh tennis player out of Peugeot Slovak Open 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov has crashed out of the 2015 Peugeot Slovak Open in Bratislava, Slovakia only after the first round, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening match Nedovyesov was eliminated by Ukrainian Artem Smirnov who took their head-to-head rivalry to 3:0.

The 27-year-old Smirnov needed only 1h 26min to defeat the Kazakh athlete in straight sets 6-1, 7-6. Nedovyesov served seven aces and made two double faults, whereas his opponent hit five aces. In the second-round Smirnov will face off with Russian Alexey Vatutin.