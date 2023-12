ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The prestigious €106,500 UniCredit Czech Open is on in Prostejov, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov crashed out of the tournament after being eliminated by Marcel Granollers of Spain in the second round.

The Spaniard needed 2h 53min to defeat Nedovyesov in two sets 6:3, 6:1.

In the first-round match the Kazakhstani sent home Croatian Nikola Metkic.