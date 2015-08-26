EN
    14:00, 26 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player outclassed at Winston-Salem Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was stopped in the second round of ATP Winston-Salem Open 2015 in NC, U.S., Kazinform refers to the official website of the tournament.

    2nd seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa needed 1 hour 47 minutes to eliminate the 27-year-old Kukushkin. The Kazakhstani won the first set 6-4, but was toppled in the next two 2-6, 3-6.

    Next up for world №15 Anderson is Jerzy Janowicz of Poland. The prize fund of the tournament is more than $610,000.

