Kazakh tennis player outclassed at Winston-Salem Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was stopped in the second round of ATP Winston-Salem Open 2015 in NC, U.S., Kazinform refers to the official website of the tournament.

2nd seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa needed 1 hour 47 minutes to eliminate the 27-year-old Kukushkin. The Kazakhstani won the first set 6-4, but was toppled in the next two 2-6, 3-6.

Next up for world №15 Anderson is Jerzy Janowicz of Poland. The prize fund of the tournament is more than $610,000.