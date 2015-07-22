Kazakh tennis player outclassed by compatriot in the Netherlands

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov has outplayed his compatriot Andrey Golubev at the ATP Challenger in Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 4th seeded Nedovyesov needed almost two hours to eliminate Golubev 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the opening match taking their head-to-head rivalry to 2-2. It is worth mentioning that world №95 Nedovyesov is ranked 61 spots higher than Golubev.