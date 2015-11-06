Kazakh tennis player Popko qualified for ITF Futures semi-final in Tunisia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dmitry Popko qualified for semi-final of the ITF Futures in Tunisia with prize fund of 10,000 U.S. dollars, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In quarterfinal Dmitry won over French player Ronan Joncour in two sets - 6:3, 6:2. In semifinal Popko will play against Anthony Hoang from France or Anis Ghorbel from Tunisia.

Recall that in the first round Popko defeated Russia's Bogdan Bobrov - 6:0, 6:0 and in the second round he grabbed win from Spanish Jaime Fermosell Delgado in two sets - 6:2, 6:2.