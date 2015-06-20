Kazakh tennis player Popko reaches semifinals of tournament in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Dmitry Popko has made it to the semifinals of the tournament series of the ITF in Valjevo (Serbia), according to vesti.kz.

In the quarterfinal match of the 18-year-old citizen of Kazakhstan beat Hungarian tennis player Peter Nagy, 6: 3, 2: 6, 6: 1. It is worth noting that Popko is ranked 455th and the 23-year-old Nagy is ranked 788th in the ATP ranking. Recall that in the first round D.Popko beat Bogdan Dzhurdzhevicha of Germany with a score of 6: 0, 6: 1, and in the second round he won over T. Wang - 6: 1, 6: 4. The prize fund of the tournament is $10,000.