    18:30, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player progresses in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has sneaked into the second round of the ITF tournament in Nanjing, China, Sports.kz reports.

    In the first-round match the 4th-seeded Putintseva eliminated Japanese Shuko Aoyama in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3-0. In the next round Putintseva will face Anastasiya Komardina of Russia who defeated Chinese Yuxuan Zhang. The prize fund of the tournament totals $100,000.

