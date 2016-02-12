Kazakh tennis player Putintseva strolls into Taiwan Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva has reached the semifinals of the 2016 Taiwan Open in Kaohsiung, Taiwan after her opponent retired being one set down, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Putintseva's quarterfinal opponent Swiss Stefanie Voegele lost the first set 3-6 and retired mid-match.

It is worth mentioning that Voegele won two out of three encounters with Putintseva - in the Netherlands and Qatar in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

In the semifinals the Kazakhstani will face the winner of American Venus Williams vs. Latvian Anastasija Sevastova quarterfinal match.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $426,750.