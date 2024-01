ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was unable to advance to the quarterfinals of the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

French Pauline Parmentier ranked 122nd in the world eliminated Putintseva in a three-set match 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.



In the quarterfinal match the French tennis player will face off with the winner of Caroline Wozniacki and Sara Errani encounter.