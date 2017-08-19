Kazakh tennis player qualifies for ITF Women's Circuit semifinals in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Anna Danilina has reached the semifinals of the ITF Women's Circuit international tournament in Moscow, where the prize money is $15,000, according to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation website.

In the quarterfinal, Danilina defeated Russian tennis player Sofya Lansere 6:2, 6:4. In the semifinal, the Kazakh athlete will play against the 4th seed Russian Yana Sizikova.