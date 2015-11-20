Kazakh tennis player retires mid-match in Chinese Taipei

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova has retired in the middle of the quarterfinal match of the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger in Chinese Taipei today, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA official website.

The 2nd seed Shvedova confidently won the first set 6-4 against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. But Shvedova was forced to retire being 1-2 down in the second set. In the semis Flipkens will face off with the winner of Swiss Stefanie Voegele and Hungarian Timea Babos quarterfinal match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.