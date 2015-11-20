EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player retires mid-match in Chinese Taipei

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova has retired in the middle of the quarterfinal match of the OEC Taipei WTA Challenger in Chinese Taipei today, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA official website.

    The 2nd seed Shvedova confidently won the first set 6-4 against Belgian Kirsten Flipkens. But Shvedova was forced to retire being 1-2 down in the second set. In the semis Flipkens will face off with the winner of Swiss Stefanie Voegele and Hungarian Timea Babos quarterfinal match. The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!