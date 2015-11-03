Kazakh tennis player retires mid-match in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan has retired in the middle of the opening match at the Bauer Watertechnology Cup 2015 in Eckental, Germany, Kazinform has learnt.

In the first-round match Nedovyesov was drawn against 4th-seed Benjamin Becker. The German easily won the first set 6-1. Nedovyesov retired being 3-0 down in the second one. There was no immediate word on what kind of injured forced the Kazakhstani player to retire. The tournament in Germany is part of the ATP Challenger Tour. Its prize fund amounts to €35,000.