Kazakh tennis player rises 40 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ATP has released the updated version of its rankings on Monday morning, Sports.kz reports.

According to the updated rankings, Mikhail Kukushkin remained the highest ranked male tennis player in Kazakhstan, though his lost one spot this week and slid to №93.

Aleksander Nedovyesov plummeted nine spots down to №175.

Unlike his fellow countrymen Andrey Golubev jumped 40 spots up to №181 in the ATP rankings after reaching the final of the ATP Challenger in Australia last week.

And last but definitely not least, Dmitry Popko rose to №253 of the rankings.

The top 3 spots of the rankings are still dominated by Serb Novak Djokovic, Scot Andy Murray and Swiss Roger Federer respectively.