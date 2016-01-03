Kazakh tennis player shines at qualifying round of 2016 Shenzhen Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova confidently reached the finals of the qualifying round at the 2016 Shenzhen Open in China on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova outclassed world №530 Vera Dushevina of Russia in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

In the finals of the qualifying round the Kazakh athlete will face Cagla Buyukakcay from Turkey.

Romanian Simona Halep won the 2015 Shenzhen Open title in women' singles, whereas Ukrainian duo Lyudmila and Nadiia Kichenok hauled the doubles title.

The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $500,000.