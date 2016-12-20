Kazakh tennis player Shvedova honored with high state award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova, 29, was honored with one of the highest state awards the Kurmet Order, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"I am thankful for recognition and proud to be honored with the Kurmet Order for the merits and valuable contribution to socioeconomic and cultural development of the country, strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples.

I would like to thank the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF) for support, help and development of tennis," world №37 wrote in her Instagram account.

