    08:37, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player Shvedova out of Qatar Total Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova was eliminated in the first round of the 2016 Qatar Total Open in Doha on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №60 Nao Hibino from Japan routed the 28-year-old Kazakhstani in a three-set opening match 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. The Japanese is ranked nine spots higher than Shvedova in the updated WTA rankings.
    Hibino, 21, will play against world №5 Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the second round.
    The prize find of the tournament exceeds $2.5 million.

