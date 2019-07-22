Kazakh tennis player skyrockets in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has made a major leap in the WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-old Rybakina leapfrogged from №106 to №65 after claiming the title at BRD Bucharest Open in Romania.

The highest ranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings is Yulia Putintseva at №39.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas lost four spots and slid to №84.

Aussie Ashleigh Barty with 6605 points tops the WTA rankings. She is followed by Naomi Osaka of Japan (6257 points) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (6055 points) placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.