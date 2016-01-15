Kazakh tennis player strolls into finals of 2016 Australia Open qualification

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the finals of the qualification round of the 2016 Australia Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Beating Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina in a three-set match 2-6, 6-2, 0-6, Nedovyesov, 28, set up a clash with American Ryan Harrison.

Harrison confidently routed Ukrainian Denys Molchanov 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the finals.