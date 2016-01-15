EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:59, 15 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player strolls into finals of 2016 Australia Open qualification

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the finals of the qualification round of the 2016 Australia Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Beating Aldin Setkic from Bosnia and Herzegovina in a three-set match 2-6, 6-2, 0-6, Nedovyesov, 28, set up a clash with American Ryan Harrison.
    Harrison confidently routed Ukrainian Denys Molchanov 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the finals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!