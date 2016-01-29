Kazakh tennis player strolls into quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kamila Kerimbayeva of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinals of the ITF's tournament in Cairo, Egypt with the prize fund of $10,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seed Kerimbayeva eliminated Egyptian Mayar Eltony in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

In the next round she will play against Greek Despina Papamichail who stunned Lisa-Marie Maetschke from Germany 6-0, 6-3.