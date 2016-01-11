EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:59, 11 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player stunned at Hobart International in three sets

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked female tennis player Zarina Diyas has crashed out of Hobart International in Australia with the prize fund of $225,000, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the opening match world №52 Diyas was outclassed by Italian Camila Giorgi.
    Giorgi needed 1h 46 min to topple the Kazakhstani in three sets 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 taking their head2head rivalry to 1-1.
    In the second-round match Giorgi will play with the winner of French Pauline Parmentier and Japanese Nao Hibino opening match.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!