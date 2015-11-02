Kazakh tennis player stunned in Nanjing three-set final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva was stunned in the final of the ITF tournament in Nanjing, China, Sports.kz reports.

Hsieh Su-Wei from Chinese Taipei needed 3h 12 min to defeat the 20-year-old Putintseva in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 6-2. It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstan is ranked 38 spots higher in the WTA rankings. Recall that in the semifinal match Putintseva eliminated Chinese Shilin Xu in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The prize fund of the tournament totaled $100,000.