TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:15, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player stunned in Rogers Cup in Toronto

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the qualifying round of the WTA Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, Vesti.kz reports.

    The 27-year-old Shvedova lost to Monica Puig from Puerto Rico in the final of the qualifying round. Puig, 21, needed 1 hour 23 minutes to beat the Kazakhstani in two straight sets 6-4, 6-4. World №95 Puig took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-2. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas will kick off her Toronto campaign against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova today.

    Sport News
