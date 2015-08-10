Kazakh tennis player stunned in Rogers Cup in Toronto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the qualifying round of the WTA Rogers Cup in Toronto, Canada, Vesti.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Shvedova lost to Monica Puig from Puerto Rico in the final of the qualifying round. Puig, 21, needed 1 hour 23 minutes to beat the Kazakhstani in two straight sets 6-4, 6-4. World №95 Puig took their head-to-head rivalry to 1-2. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas will kick off her Toronto campaign against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova today.