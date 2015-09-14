Kazakh tennis player stunned in Tokyo

ASTANA-TOKYO. KAZINFORM - American Christina McHale advanced to the second round of Japan Women's Open Tennis tournament in Tokyo by eliminating Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, Sports.kz reports.

The 23-year-old American tennis player needed 1 hour 46 minutes and two aces to outplay Putintseva in two straight sets 6-3, 7-5. McHale took their head-to-head rivalry to 2-1. She goes on to face either Bojana Jovanovski or Risa Ozaki in the second round.