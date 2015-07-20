EN
    21:30, 20 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh tennis player stunned in Turkey

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova has lost in the opening match of the TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Open tournament in Turkey, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Shvedova was eliminated by Bojana Jovanovski from Serbia in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 4-6. It is worth mentioning that world №67 Jovanoski is ranked 40 spots higher than Shvedova in WTA rankings. In the second-round match Jovanovski will vie against the winner of U. Radwanska vs. J. Jankovic clash.

