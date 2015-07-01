Kazakh tennis player tastes bitter defeat in Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 4th seed Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan has had unsuccessful start at the Marburg Open in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Golubev was stunned by French Gianni Mina (world №301) in the opening match in three sets 4-6, 7-6, 3-6.

However, the Kazakhstani continues his participation in the tournament in men's doubles event. He and Alexandre Sidorenko from France will take on Spanish duo Inigo Cervantes and Pere Riba tonight.