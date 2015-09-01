EN
    17:47, 01 September 2015

    Kazakh tennis player to face Grigor Dimitrov at U.S. Open

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin will face off with 17th seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the U.S. Open 2015 in NYC, Sports.kz. reports.

    The 27-year-old Kukushkin progressed to the second round of the tournament after his opponent Lu Yen-Hsun from Taiwan retired in the opening match being 6-3, 6-3, 3-0 down.

    Bulgarian Dimitrov outclassed Matthew Ebden from Australia in three straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in their respective first-round match. Recall that last year Dimitrov reached to the 4th round of the U.S. Open.

