17:59, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6
Kazakh tennis player to face Kei Nishikori in Brisbane
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the second round of the ATP tournament in Brisbane today, Sports.kz reports.
Kukushkin outclassed Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.
Istomin hit 6 aces and made no double faults, whereas the Kazakhstani served only one ace and made 3 double faults.
In the second-round match Kukushkin will face off with 2nd-seed Kei Nishikori from Japan.
The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $400,000.