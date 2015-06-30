Kazakh tennis player to face Venus Williams at Wimbledon

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon 2015 in London by eliminating Marina Erakovic, Vesti.kz says.

In the opening match, Putintseva ranked 95th in the world routed Erakovic of New Zealand in two straight sets. The Kazakhstani needed 2h 15min to complete the match 7:6, 7:5. In Round 2, Putintseva will face off with 16th seed Venus Williams. Other Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas and Yaroslava Shvedova also celebrated their first success at Wimbledon by winning their respective matches in ladies' singles and ladies' doubles.