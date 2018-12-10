Kazakh tennis player up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas has demonstrated slight improvement in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas moved one spot up to №89. Another representative of Kazakhstan in the WTA Top 100 Yulia Putintseva retained her 45th spot.



Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina jumped one spot up to №175 this week.



The top 3 spots are occupied by Romanian Simona Halep, German Angelique Kerber and Danish Caroline Wozniacki.