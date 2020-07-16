EN
    21:33, 16 July 2020

    Kazakh tennis player wins at US Exhibition Series 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Grigory Lomakin stunned American tennis player Sebastian Murillo at the US Exhibition Series 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Lomakin routed the American tennis player in two sets 6-2, 6-2.

    During the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis tournaments are held according to a simplified scheme. The tennis players spend less time on court. The number of line umpires has been reduced. The organizers also make sure follow strict sanitary measures.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
