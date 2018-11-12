Kazakh tennis player wins ATP Challenger in Bratislava

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won the ATP Challenger in Bratislava - Peugeot Slovak Open 2018 - this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the final qualified Bublik outplayed Lukas Rosol in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, claiming the title of the tournament with the prize fund of €106,000.



On his way to the final Bublik eliminated Slovak Andrej Martin, Italian Lorenzo Sonego, Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky and German Matthias Bachinger.



This is the third ATP Challenger title for Bublik as in 2017 he won the ATP Challengers in the U.S. and Mexico.



Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva and Russian Veronika Kudermetova triumphed at the WTA tournament - the Engie Open de Limoges this past weekend as well. They stunned Swiss Timea Bacsinszky and Russian Vera Zvonareva in the final match 7-5, 6-4.



