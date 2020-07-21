Kazakh tennis player wins int’l tournament in Kyiv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dana Baidaulet of «Team Kazakhstan» academy became the absolute champion of V. Balva memorial tournament of the first category, which took place in Kyiv (Ukraine), Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

In the singles final, Kazakh female athlete defeated Olesa Revva with a score of 7: 5.7: 5.

Dana Baidaulet together with Daria Zhurid won the doubles tournament. Baidaulet and Zhurid outplayed a couple of Olesa Revva and Anna Medvedeva - 6: 3.7: 6 (2).





