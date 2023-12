NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan won the ITF tournament in Sunrise, USA, Kazinform reports.

In the final Popko defeated 8th-seeded American Sebastian Korda in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. The match lasted for 2h 23min.



To reach the final the 23-year-old Kazakhstani ousted another American tennis player Alexander Ritschard 6-3, 6-2.